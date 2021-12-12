DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Makes New $289,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 283,443 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

