Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $391.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

