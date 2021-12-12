Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NYSE:CWT opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

