NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 3.24% of NI worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NI by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its position in NI by 7.2% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

Shares of NODK opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.36. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.