TCW Group Inc. Sells 29,050 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

