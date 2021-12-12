Applied Research Investments LLC Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 578.0% during the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

