Applied Research Investments LLC Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Applied Research Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $677.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.