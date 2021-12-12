Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 636 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Applied Research Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day moving average is $143.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.