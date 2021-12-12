Reviewing Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Passage Bio and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Biogen 0 13 17 0 2.57

Passage Bio presently has a consensus target price of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 328.17%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $362.76, indicating a potential upside of 55.95%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Biogen.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -44.40% -41.31% Biogen 13.93% 28.36% 12.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and Biogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($3.38) -2.11 Biogen $13.44 billion 2.54 $4.00 billion $10.22 22.76

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Passage Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biogen beats Passage Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

