Penbrook Management LLC Grows Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the quarter. Intellicheck comprises 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Intellicheck worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $5.61 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 million, a PE ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

