Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

