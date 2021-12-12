First Affirmative Financial Network Buys Shares of 6,390 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.