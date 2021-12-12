Penbrook Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akerna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akerna Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KERN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

