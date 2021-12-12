Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,610. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NSIT opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.63. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.58 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

