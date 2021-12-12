Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

FB stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.24. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

