Legacy Bridge LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,987,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,920 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,715.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 186,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 176,025 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 518,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31.

