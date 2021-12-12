First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $751,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. SAP accounts for about 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $135.39 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

