Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,608,000. Amundi bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

WHR opened at $230.03 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

