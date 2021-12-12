Head to Head Review: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) vs. Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Friendly Hills Bank alerts:

Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and Swedbank AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bank $6.77 million 2.97 $1.02 million $0.59 16.95 Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.95 $1.41 billion $2.16 9.38

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank. Swedbank AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Friendly Hills Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bank 17.24% N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 40.63% 13.18% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Friendly Hills Bank and Swedbank AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 1 7 4 0 2.25

Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $186.00, suggesting a potential upside of 818.29%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Friendly Hills Bank.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Friendly Hills Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Friendly Hills Bank Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment develops corporate and capital market products for the rest of the bank and the savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment handles customers located in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Group Functions and Others segment consists of centralized business support units and the product areas group lending and payments, and group savings. The company was founded by Eduard Ludendorff on October 28, 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.