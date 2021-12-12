Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $54.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

