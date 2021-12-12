Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $19.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $614.55 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.02. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

