Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LQDT opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.50 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 73.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 108,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 47.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

