Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
LQDT opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.
Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.50 price target for the company.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.
