MCAN Mortgage Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of TSE:MKP opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. MCAN Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$15.13 and a 12-month high of C$19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
