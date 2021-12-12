Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 31st

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $92.92 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $901,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

