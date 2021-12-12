Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Shares of VRSK opened at $226.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day moving average is $197.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,508 shares of company stock valued at $60,662,405. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
