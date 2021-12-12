Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of VRSK opened at $226.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day moving average is $197.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,508 shares of company stock valued at $60,662,405. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

