Equitable Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$72.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$47.69 and a 12-month high of C$84.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.63.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 8.8934696 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,639,042.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

EQB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.81.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.