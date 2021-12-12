Huntsman Co. (HUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Huntsman has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

NYSE HUN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

