J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $970,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $255,116,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newmont by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 955,985 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

