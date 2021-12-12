J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $94.10 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82.

