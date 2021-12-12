Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $639.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

