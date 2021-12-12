Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 255 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18.

