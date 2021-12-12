Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.97%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

