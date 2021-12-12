West Family Investments Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,202,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after buying an additional 66,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,854,000 after buying an additional 85,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

CHKP stock opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.10. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

