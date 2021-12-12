Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 480 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $235,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $398.45 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

