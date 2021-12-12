Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 138,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 596,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 124.0% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 271,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Shares of LW stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

