New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,003 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $30,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 30.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

