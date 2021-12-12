Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 935 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 77.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.