Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 147.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $341,000.

NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $48.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

