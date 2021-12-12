Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,100 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 115.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGF stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.