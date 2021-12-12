Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.