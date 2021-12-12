Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives $15.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

XAIR stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $226.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.55. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 12,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $506,887.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Beyond Air by 17.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Beyond Air by 51.1% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

