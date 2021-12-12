Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $12.45 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 138,963 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Citrix Systems worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,805 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,215 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

