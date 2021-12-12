Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $19.44 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 32,357 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,778 shares of company stock valued at $8,953,222. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $229.46 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.47 and a 12-month high of $239.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.