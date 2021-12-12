Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.10.

Premaitha Health Company Profile (LON:NIPT)

Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Premaitha Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premaitha Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.