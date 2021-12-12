Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.77

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as low as $15.00. Indivior shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,080 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.