SakeToken Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $22,660.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00039680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.