Navcoin Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $292,852.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002958 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012164 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,388,706 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

