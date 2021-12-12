Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 904.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $611.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $270.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

