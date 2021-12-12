First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.87. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,442,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

