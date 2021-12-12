First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.34. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

